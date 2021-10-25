Police arrest several people over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Michael W. Bauhof, 45, of the 600 block of West Spring Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Aaron M. Brown, 23, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
• Winnie P. Cobb, 50, of the 100 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor fraud.
• Amanda A. Eagleson, 28, of the 300 block of South Harrison Avenue, Ashley, arrested on Clyde Avenue at East Maumee Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Robert C. Hendrickson, 37, of the 200 block of West Fox Lake Road, arrested on Lane 280, Crooked Lake, on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Jennifer M. Hurley, 47, of the 7600 block of North C.R. 750W, Orland, arrested in the 1800 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of domestic battery.
• Antara L. Moore, 38, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested at the courthouse on a fugitive warrant.
• Tobin B. Nerlson, 23, of the 4400 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested in the 100 block of South Wayne Street, Fremont, on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Joshua W. Ramirez, 35, of the 2000 block of Buell Drive, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court, civil, and domestic battery.
• Donald K. VanRegenmorter II, 37, of the 200 block of Pelton Avenue, Coldwater, arrested on Hardy Street at Pleasant Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Dustin K. Vogel, 31, of the 7200 block of Makinaw Road, Bay City, Michigan, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street, on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana or hashish and a fugitive warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.