Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.