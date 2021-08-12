ANGOLA — Former Sen. Joe Donnelly stopped by the Steuben County Courthouse Tuesday evening as part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s American Jobs Plan tour to talk about the proposal, which had just officially passed through the Senate that afternoon.
“We want to meet Hoosiers where they are and talk to them about why Indiana needs the American Jobs Plan and why Indiana needs this revitalized investment for infrastructure,” said Drew Anderson, the Indiana Democratic Party communications director.
Judy Rowe, Steuben County Democratic Party chair, and Mayor Richard Hickman joined Donnelly at the podium to introduce him and advocate for the American Jobs Plan as well.
“This American Jobs bill is extremely important, and it’s going to help everybody,” said Mayor Hickman. “We’re talking about investing the money, invest it back in our community, creating jobs, creating better places for people to come and live and want to raise their families here.”
Donnelly then took to the podium to explain to the 20-person crowd how the American Jobs Plan is intended to build upon the American Rescue Plan and improve various state infrastructure, such as broadband internet, crumbling roads and bridges and various public works like water, sewage and wastewater management.
“This is home, and to see what this project is going to do, what these plans are going to do for us, is phenomenal,” Donnelly said. “What this does, it helps us into the next generation of clean water, of saving water, of doing things in a way that help protect our climate, help protect our area, and help make Angola and Steuben County even a better place.”
The American Jobs Plan is also intended to help eliminate child care deserts for families, strengthen unions via the Protect the Right to Organize Act and secure better health care access for Indiana’s 400,000-plus veterans.
Donnelly emphasized that the economy is going to continue to grow and that the American Jobs Plan will create opportunities for that growth both nationally and in Indiana.
“That’s what America should be about,” he said, gesturing to the children in the audience. “Helping those kids over there come to a nation that’s stronger, better, more educated and kinder and more caring towards each other. That we keep the American promise, which is let’s make it so that we hand to the next generation an even better America. And that’s what this Jobs Plan is.”
“We want to deliver for Hoosier families,” Anderson said. “Broadband matters. Good schools matter. Investing in our public towns and communities where COVID really took a lot of revenue out of us during that time. The Rescue Plan built that foundation to get us away from the pandemic, and this Jobs Plan is going to deliver those good-paying jobs for us. At the end of the day, we’re ready to get to work and deliver those meat-and-potato issues that need to happen.”
The American Jobs Plan is supported by a large majority of American voters, including 41% of Republicans and Indiana Republican mayors Jim Brainard (Carmel) and Steve Collier (Lawrence), who signed onto a letter supporting the bipartisan deal for part of the plan.
It is the second bill in President Joe Biden’s three-part “Build Back Better” agenda, which began with the American Rescue Plan that provided financial relief for Americans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and assisted with the country’s economic and health recovery.
The American Rescue Plan was signed into law on March 11, the first anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, during Biden’s persistent efforts to distribute 100 million COVID-19 vaccines by the end of his first 100 days in office.
Donnelly said Biden made good on that promise, delivering double the original amount
“Please get vaccinated,” he said. “It’s safe. It helps protect your family. It helps protect others. And the purpose of a mask isn’t for you. It’s so that whoever you’re with can be protected. It’s an act of caring is what it is.”
After the Senate’s approval Tuesday afternoon, the American Rescue Plan now only needs approval from the House of Representatives before it can officially pass into law.
“We need to make sure you let your congressman know you expect them to vote for this bill because it is a bill that’s going to touch everybody,” Hickman said. “This is the biggest investment we’re going to see in our country.”
Donnelly expressed his optimism for the future and reminding everyone of the importance of improving the community for the next generation.
“I look at Angola now, and it’s astonishing how great it is,” Donnelly said. “We’re going to get past this pandemic, and the thing about Angola, Indiana, and our country is we couldn’t be luckier to live in a better place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.