ANGOLA — When it comes to the purchase and upkeep of equipment in the Steuben County Jail and the Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, it can get quite expensive.
That was no more apparent that Monday when Sheriff R.J. Robinson and EMS Director Stephen Bloom presented items for purchase or upkeep to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Case in point: The jail needs door handle repairs to two restrooms that are used by the public. A quick fix for the two doors: About $900.
"I am just dumbfounded on the cost of putting a knob on a door," Robinson said.
The quick fix, however, won't bring the doors in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations. So the commissioners accepted a quote of $2,177 from Lakeland Electronics for two handle sets that will be ADA compliant and include such things as little signs that inform those on the outside whether the restroom is occupied.
Commissioners also approved a service agreement for $5,000 for Steuben EMS to maintain a piece of equipment, called a Lucas device, that automatically performs CPR on cardiac arrest patients while they are in an ambulance.
The unit costs $15,000.
"We are one of the first to receive them in northeast Indiana," Bloom said.
"I don't want a $15,000 piece of equipment to out of service," said Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners.
Bloom showed how the equipment worked while making his presentation to commissioners, putting a gurney in the middle of the room and operating it on a medical training dummy.
Bloom said the equipment performs CPR better than any human is capable of.
Bloom demonstrated the equipment after the opening of bids for new ambulances. The three bidders offered ambulances ranging in cost from $252,711 to $298,000. One of the bidders offered a slight break if two ambulances were ordered.
The county was hoping to get a new ambulance in 2022 and another in 2023, but due to supply issues, even if they were order an ambulance today, delivery wouldn't be until 2023.
Commissioners are going to take up the matter at their May 2 meeting after Bloom has had the opportunity to study the bids.
