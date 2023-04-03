ANGOLA — A topping out ceremony will be held on Monday when the final piece of steel will be placed in the Steuben County judicial center.
The event will be held at noon as steelworkers will place a beam that will be painted white so officials can sign it in commemoration of the event, said Grant Bucher of construction management company Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne.
It is possible that Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, will share a few words during the momentous occasion.
A topping off or topping out ceremony is a construction tradition that has been occurring in some form for centuries as a celebration of project milestones. Traditionally, this ceremony occurs when the final structural beam is put in place, completing the building's frame.
Also part of the tradition is the placement of either branch from a yew or other evergreen, or the placement of pine tree on the beam as it is raised into its final place. At the opposite end is an American flag. The branch or tree stays in place until the building is complete.
Bucher said he wasn't sure if a pine was going to be part of the ceremony next week, though the flag would. The evergreen branch or pine tree symbolizes growth.
Erection of the final beam comes as workers are moving at a fast pace on this phase of construction.
Otherwise, construction of the $26.5 million judicial center has been running on schedule, Bucher said.
"The weather has been cooperating back and forth," Bucher said.
The steel for the building was brought in the week of March 20 and started going up on March 24.
Erection of the steel by United Steel Workers 292 employees of Crane Industrial Service, Granger, have been moving along at a fast clip.
"They rocked it out," Bucher said.
While Monday's ceremony will come at a time when all of the steel frame is erected, it still has to go through many other processes to shore up the structure, such as welding and final bolting of steel into place, and preparation for concrete floors.
Bucher said the crew has been erecting about 50 pieces of steel a day.
The new judicial center will be about 56,410 square feet. The project has been in the planning stages for more or less 10 years.
The existing Steuben County Courthouse, built in 1867-68, does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, has security issues and is lacking in size.
After years of trying to find a site and design for the new facility, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners selected a site that's nestled between the Steuben County Jail and the Steuben Community Center at the corner of East South and South Martha streets.
All county offices related to the courts — with the exception of the Sheriff's Office — will be located in the judicial center as opposed to scattered about the county campus as it is today.
The existing Courthouse is going to be repurposed but a plan has yet to be made known.
Meanwhile, Bucher informed commissioners that a large collection of soil removed from the excavation for the basement of the judicial center that's been placed at the Steuben County 4-H Fairgrounds will be removed and put to use by the Steuben County Highway Department.
It will not cost the county to have the soil moved. It was originally planned to have the soil moved back on site to use as back fill after the basement concrete was poured, but the soil didn't meet standards required for that use.
