LAGRANGE — In order to serve the emotional and mental needs in the community, Parkview LaGrange Hospital is continuing its suicide prevention training, otherwise known as QPR training.
“We’re seeing more and more people gain an interest and want to go through the program,” said Christina Blaskie, Parkview LaGrange manager of service excellence, volunteers and community health. “The more people we train, the more lives we save inside and outside our community.”
Hospital trainers will instruct attendees on how to effectively utilize QPR: question, persuade and refer. QPR is practical and proven suicide prevention that can be taught in a few hours and enable people to recognize the signs of someone at risk of suicide.
“Just as CPR helps save thousands during a cardiovascular emergency each year, those trained in QPR know how to recognize the warning signs of a mental health crisis and save lives during a mental health emergency,” said Rhonda Sharp, MD, Parkview Physicians Group Family Medicine. “We want the public to have the tools they need to respond when a friend, family member, co-worker or anyone else they know needs help. This training empowers you to make a difference.”
Each session is a stand-alone class, so participants need only take one class to obtain the necessary training.
Due to the high rate of community spread of COVID-19’s omicron variant, the first class on Jan. 18 was held as a virtual meeting. The decision to hold future meetings virtually or in person will be made on a class-by-class basis.
Classes were initially held in-person when Parkview LaGrange started offering them pre-pandemic, but trainers have continued to see success even after moving to virtual learning.
“We have seen a really good response from that,” Blaskie said. “People have found it to be a useful experience and helps make them aware to watch for signs.”
The inspiration for QPR classes first came in 2017 when Sharp and other Parkview LaGrange staff found out from the EMS that there were increasing numbers of suicide and suicide attempts.
A number of the staff decided to become trained in QPR and began offering classes within a year.
“After going through this, you know who to call and who to refer them to,” Sharp said. “You persuade them to not only understand that someone does care by being there but also persuade them to talk to someone.”
Each session is taught by two trainers: one giving the lesson and one monitoring the participants for any signs of distress. Because suicide can be a sensitive topic, trainers want to ensure that people are able to learn in a comfortable state and environment.
Classes involve talking about local and state statistics, questions about people’s experiences and expectations and role playing to get people familiar with using the word suicide.
In 2019, a regional health assessment revealed that mental health and substance abuse were identified as health priorities, so Parkview LaGrange also seeks to provide information about substance abuse and its connection with suicide during QPR training.
While the class material can be serious, Sharp said that they try to approach it in a straightforward and light-hearted manner.
“We have fun,” Sharp said. “There’s lots of interesting stuff, stuff people didn’t think about. We have a lot of laughter.”
The general QPR class is open to anyone 18 years and older, but trainers also work to provide private lessons for organizations upon request.
Blaskie also said that moving forward, Parkview LaGrange is looking to establish connections with the local Amish and Yemen communities to provide training there as well.
“It’s just a diverse offering,” Blaskie said. “We have a range in ages and professions. We have a lot of students who have been participating.”
While other Parkview hospitals in the area have QPR trained staff as well, LaGrange is currently the sole provider for training due to the accessibility of virtual classes. Anyone who has access to the internet, the Microsoft Teams application and a video connection that enables visual and auditory interaction is eligible to participate, regardless of the county – and even state – that they live in.
Virtual classes are limited to 10 participants, though, so that trainers can still accurately monitor emotional stress levels.
Blaskie predicts that other local Parkview hospitals will offer QPR training as well once in-person options are open again since it is preferably an in-person instruction.
“We just keep trying to get the word out, offer people hope,” Blaskie said. “There are choices they can make even if they’re feeling overwhelmed.”
“People are talking about mental health much more than they had been,” Sharp said. “A lot of times in the past, you might either ignore it or brush it off, and I think this teaches people how to ask questions and to not be scared to ask the questions.”
To register for a QPR session, visit parkview.com/preventsuicide.
Registration is required at least three days prior to the preferred training date, and capacity is limited.
Training will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the following Tuesdays:
• Jan. 18
• Feb. 15
• Mar. 15
• April 19
• May 17
• June 21
• July 19
• Aug. 16
• Sept. 20
• Oct. 18
• Nov. 15
• Dec. 20
Training will also be held on two Saturdays, Mar. 5 and Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
For additional information about the virtual sessions or to inquire about training for small groups, call 463-9270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.