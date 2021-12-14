ANGOLA — When Wil Howard was a member of the Steuben County Council, you might have thought of him as a bit tight.
Now that he's president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, well, things have changed a bit.
"I was a little stingy when I was on council," Howard said while addressing the Council on Tuesday.
Now, when it comes to spending money on Steuben County government expenditures, Howard likes to think of it as an investment.
""We're not spending your money, we're investing it," he said.
The came after Howard accompanied Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioner President Randy Strebig before the Council to frame out possible spending plans at Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport.
After money the airport board has for work on its maintenance hangar and Quonset hut-style building, it is going to take about $245,000 to bring the two structures up to snuff in order to keep using them and generate income from renters.
Howard and Strebig went before the council not to request the money, but to see if there was the will to fund the work or move in another direction, which likely would have meant spending $1.2 million on a new building to end up with the same amount of square footage.
"It's a reasonable investment," Howard said.
Strebig said if the repairs are made on the two structures, they could probably last another 30 or so years. If not, they would probably have to be razed in a few short years.
"As I look forward, I don't want to leave problems for other people," Strebig said.
Howard said the work could keep the airport going and continuing on a path of growth. Then in the future it's possible more buildings could be added to aid in the airport's business.
Strebig said there is a person who wants to move an aviation-related business into the Quonset structure. The maintenance hangar already has a tenant.
The mood of the council seemed to favor the work at the airport.
Councilman Tony Isa said there might be money available in the federal infrastructure legislation that was recently passed in a bipartisan move in Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.
Isa also suggested possibly taking one project at a time, though Strebig and Howard favored doing all of the work at once.
"I can't speak for the whole board, but I think we are willing to work with you on this," said Rick Shipe, president of the Council.
The airport has the funds to repair the door header at the maintenance hangar, at a cost of about $60,000, but he and Strebig said they didn't want to make that repair without doing other needed work.
"We can allow the airport to fall away or we can improve our capital assets in the county," Howard said.
Strebig said a lot of maintenance had been deferred over the years at the airport and now it is at the point where the work is necessary or the buildings will be lost.
Councilman Dan Caruso, like others on the Council, expressed nostalgia about the Quonset building, which dates to the 1940s when the Eyster family ran the airport.
Paul Eyster, and later his son, Bill, ran the airport for decades. It was started by Paul Eyster in the 1930s as a private venture.
