ANGOLA — Steuben County has established a committee to deal with administration of money the county has received through the American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress and President Joe Biden in 2021.
Steuben County has received about $7.7 million through the pandemic relief program that sent money to almost every governmental body in the nation.
Steuben County's committee to plan for use of the funds will include all three members of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Wil Howard, president, and Lynne Liechty and Ken Shelton.
The other three members are from the Steuben County Council, Rick Shipe, president; Ruth Beer, vice president; and Bill Harter. Harter was selected in a blind drawing as the third member to the committee. Howard was informed of the council's membership to the committee in Tuesday's council meeting.
"I'd like to see it be impactful and have some long-lasting effects for the community," Howard said.
Howard told all of the council members that they are more than welcome to provide input on possible spending of the funds.
While the committee meetings can be held administratively — which in essence means public yet unannounced to the public — Howard expected the meetings would be publicized and open to the public.
Based on guidelines of the plan, the county will be able to spend all but about $2.7 million.
"We'll have about $4 million we can use," Howard said.
Though some department heads have made their wishes known for the money, the county has yet to establish how use of the money can be requested and by whom.
Leaders of some non-profit organizations in the community have expressed a desire to receive some funding from the program.
Other counties in the area have established similar committees and are also working through ideas on spending the pandemic relief money.
Howard said with government projects, it would be easy to spend $4 million on a project that may or may not have lasting impact. He said it will be the challenge for the committee to determine how to best use the funds for the community.
The money has been sent to the county in two installments, the first last year and the second just days ago.
It has taken the county a while to set up the committee and consider the spending because the rules for its use has been vague. The county has to use the money by 2024.
