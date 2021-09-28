ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees met Monday evening to discuss the new superintendent contract, which will total nearly $100,000 less than that of previous MSD superintendent Brent Wilson.
When asked what the contract’s dollar figure amounted to, the board admitted that it did not have exact numbers, but a brief calculation by interim superintendent Steve Sprunger put the figure at $174,121.
“I would say that's within 1% of being accurate,” he said.
Sprunger broke the figure down into distinct categories, including:
• About $139,000 for salary;
• $4,170 for retirement;
• $20,000 for insurance;
• $6,954 for annuity;
• And just under $4,000 for a car allowance.
The contract is intended for Matt Widenhoefer, who the board recently announced as its primary candidate. It will initially be for three years, expiring on June 30, 2024, and can be extended up to eight years before a new contract would have to be negotiated.
If Widenhoefer’s performance is determined to be effective or highly effective in an annual evaluation, he will be awarded a raise at the same rate as that being given to teachers.
Unlike Wilson’s contract, there will be no rollover provision that automatically renews Widenhoefer's.
“It’s not near what the last contract was,” said board member Becky Maggart. “Before it was all maxed on everything, and this is not. This is a percentage.”
Maggart was one of the board members who voted in 2016 to eliminate the automatic rollover provision in Wilson’s contract, effectively terminating his position on June 30 and resulting in a breach of contract lawsuit between the school board and Wilson, who did not agree with the change.
Wilson was being paid a base salary of $149,480, but with benefits — particularly annuities — the contract reached the higher end of $200,000.
“$336,000 maybe a year,” Gardner said at Monday’s meeting.
This figure was upsetting to some board members, prompting a few of them to campaign on the issue of getting rid of Wilson because of his pay.
The breach of contract suit was set to go to trial in July, but a May settlement between the board and Wilson settled it as well as another suit that Wilson filed earlier this year alleging that the board violated the Indiana Open Door Law.
Under terms of the settlement, Wilson left the district with about $900,000 in cash and future benefits, particularly the continued payment of health insurance for he and his wife and any dependents until Wilson becomes eligible for Medicare in 2029.
