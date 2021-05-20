Eight people arrested by police Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Chris M. Albin, 54, of Lane 221 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested on Lane 210 at Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Max E. Caldwell II, 38, of the 300 block of North Marshall Avenue, Marshall, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Jose Cisneros, 34, of the 3200 block of West 83rd Place, Chicago, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Derrick J. Holloway, 23, of the 60000 block of C.R. 37, Middlebury, arrested on S.R. 327 at U.S. 20 on a fugitive warrant.
• William D. Hudson, 38, of the 7800 block of North C.R. 1050E, Orland, arrested near C.R. 100N and C.R. 200W on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Amanda H. Mortise, 36, homeless, arrested in the 400 block of South C.R. 700E, Hamilton, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Troy P. Rowlison, 44, homeless from Butler, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Samual H. Walters Jr., 41, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
