Six people arrested
by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Travis W. Bond, 33, of the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Taylor M. Hess, 20, of the 100 block of North Lincoln Street, Kendallville, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor intimidation, aggressive driving, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.
• Benjamin Holmes, 34, of the 4000 block of North C.R. 100E, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• David O. Myers, 44, of the 100 block of Preston Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Tyler A. Osborn, 33, of the 700 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 500 block of South Darling Street on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Hope D. Rowlison, 21, of the 9000 block of East C.R. 400S, LaGrange, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.