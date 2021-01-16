ANGOLA — Early childhood education programs are paramount for the emotional, social and physical development of young children. But the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has many childcare providers feeling the pinch.
Fortunately, a new resource, developed in Fort Wayne and used by two early childhood learning centers in Steuben and DeKalb counties, is giving childcare providers a lifeline.
From decreasing enrollment to the added cost of more cleaning and personal protective equipment, many facilities are struggling with pandemic-related operational changes that have increased the cost of doing business. The results have been catastrophic.
More than 336,000 child care workers lost their jobs last spring, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, many after the small childcare businesses that employed them, shut down.
In the midst of this crisis, one company is trying to help simplify the business end of early childhood learning by providing resources to providers aimed at saving them time and improving their sustainability.
Lumii Kids, an affiliate of Fort Wayne-based Ambassador Enterprises, created the Indiana Early Learning Hub, an online platform for go-to resources specifically customized for childcare programs across Indiana.
With a library containing more than 2,000 tools and resources for childcare providers and operations of all sizes, the Indiana Early Learning Hub is designed to "advance high quality family child care and centers and school-based childcare businesses," according to its website. Among the thousands of tools included in the platform are administrative-related policy templates, charters, contracts and handbooks, and a slew of other features including a job board, list of vendors offering discounts and links to grant opportunities.
Karyn Tomkinson, Lumii Kids’ executive director, is the architect behind the platform. A mother of four with a background in K-12 education, Tomkinson says she saw a pressing need for curated resources to help Hoosier childcare providers.
“There’s a huge need for early childhood education in Indiana,” she said, adding that the Indiana Early Learning Hub helps support providers by giving them access to “nationally vetted resources.”
“We’re committed to partnering and coming alongside childcare directors to support their programs,” Tomkinson said. “We want better outcomes for kids.”
Two recently opened early child education centers in northeast Indiana, The Vine Early Learning Center in Angola and Lighthouse Montessori in Ashley, made use of the platform as they launched during the middle of the pandemic.
Lisa Howe, who started Lighthouse Montessori in Ashley last fall, said she was introduced to the Indiana Early Learning Hub by Tomkinson, who she had formed a personal connection with while planning for the school.
Howe, who has 15 years of experience as a childcare director, says the platform was “immensely beneficial” in helping facilitate the opening of her ministry’s second location.
“When we started our new site, we had to purchase all new equipment and materials,” she said. “The Hub has a list of vendors that provide discounts … it saved us thousands of dollars.”
Since then, Howe says she’s also utilized the platform’s templates to create job descriptions and has posted job openings on the Hub’s job board. Still, she says, she’s just beginning to realize its full potential.
“There’s so much on there,” she said. “I’ve probably only used about 5% of it so far.”
Howe says she wholeheartedly recommends the platform to other childhood educators or childcare providers, and in the future wants to get more of her staff to use the platform.
“There are lots of teacher resources on it too,” she said.
Childcare providers or early learning centers can register for the Indiana Early Learning Hub on its website, www.inearlylearninghub.com. There is an annual fee for providers, Tomkinson said, which will help keep the platform sustainable, but the time and money that an organization can save using the platform makes it an attractive value-proposition for what it offers.
Tomkinson says the Indiana Early Learning Hub is designed to be useful to childcare providers or early childhood learning centers of all sizes, and is the first such comprehensive platform to offer such resources to businesses and organizations in Indiana.
With dwindling childcare or early learning options, and with stay-at-home orders and online schooling requiring many families to have at least one parent stay at home as a full-time caretaker, fewer individuals are able to remain in the workforce.
New research from the U.S. Census Bureau and Federal Reserve found that working mothers in states with school closures or stay-at-home orders were 68.8% more likely to leave their jobs to care for their children than their counterparts in other states.
Experts say that ensuring adequate and affordable childcare and early childhood education is one of the keys to unlocking America’s economic recovery from the virus. However, many providers and facilities remain short on money and resources.
