Police officers make eight arrests
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Monday and early Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Bryan A. Atkinson, 34, of the 6600 block of Kingsbridge Drive, Sylvania, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving (unreasonable speed).
• Jeremy C. Coble, 30, of the 200 block of West Drive, Marshall, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Jonathan A. Fiwek, 19, of the 200 block of Victoria Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Lenae M. Ludy, 24, of the 6300 block of Carmal Drive, Plainfield, Illinois, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Angela M. Meyer, 48, of the 6400 block of Bacon Road, Allen Michigan, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Brian E. Villano, 38, of the 4800 block of Winnemac Avenue, Chicago, arrested at the jail on a body attachment.
• Heather M. Wynn, 35, of the 500 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 500 block of North Washington Street on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
