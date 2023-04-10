ANGOLA — The Steuben County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance with locating a wanted fugitive from Steuben County.
On Friday, an arrest warrant was issued by the Steuben Circuit Court charging Miguel Angel Jimenez-Lopez, 22, Ashley, with one count of rape, a Level 3 felony.
The arrest warrant comes after a Sheriff's Office investigation into an alleged sexual assault that occurred in March at a residence in the 5100 block of South C.R. 350E in Steuben County's rural Otsego Township.
Sheriff's detectives have reason to believe Jimenez-Lopez may have fled Steuben County and possibly went to the Delphos, Ohio, area.
He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, stands approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighs approximately between 130-150 pounds.
Jimenez-Lopez was last known to be driving a black 2011 Chevy Impala 4 door with an Ohio license plate of JIP3394. He may also be going by the name Gabriel Sanchez.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jimenez-Lopez is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff's Office at 668-1000, ext. 4000, Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 668-STOP (7867), or a local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.