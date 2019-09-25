ANGOLA — The red flag law was used this week in Angola.
Angola Police Chief Stu Hamblen said an Angola man’s firearms were confiscated by Angola Police Department. Family members promised that other firearms in the home would be removed, Hamblen said.
Wednesday, emails circulated among the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County staff and also at Trine University concerning the rumor of a possible threat.
According to the alert provided by MSD School Resource Officer Brad Scare, a 33-year-old man who “has delusions of being Jesus and dresses in all white” had “ordered a white tuxedo and has been speaking of taking others with him to heaven.”
Hamblen confirmed his department did respond to the concern.
“The firearms have been confiscated,” Hamblen said. He said the man, whose name was not released due to privacy issues, was put into a mental health facility for a temporary hold.
“He is seeking help,” said Hamblen.
In the meantime, Indiana’s red flag law was employed in the situation. Indiana is one of 17 states and the District of Columbia to pass red flag laws. It is a measure that permits police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or himself. A judge makes the determination to issue the order based on statements and actions made by the gun owner.
Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson said in cases where the red flag law is used, it does not necessarily come to the publics’ attention.
“That’s what we do every day,” said Robinson.
Such measures are enacted for the protection of the public, not to cause undue alarm. In many cases, Robinson said, the individual is battling a mental health issue.
“We all can be safety conscious,” Robinson said. However, he said, it is not wise to overreact.
The message sent Wednesday shortly after 2:30 p.m. by Trine Dean of Students Cisco Ortiz said that “some members of the Trine community caught wind of a possible threat that a mentally ill individual from the Angola community could be released from a mental health facility and has made threats to harm others.”
At the time of his email, Cisco said the individual had not been released. He stressed there was no immediate threat, assuring that if there was any type of danger to the campus, “appropriate measures will be taken to properly inform members of our Trine community.”
According to Scare’s email, the man lives less than four miles from most MSD campuses.
“If you see anyone on or near your campus wearing a white tuxedo, I recommend calling 911 and going to an emergency lock down. Do not engage him,” wrote Scare, emphasizing that “no school has ever been mentioned as a target.”
