ANGOLA — In advance of this fall’s general election, The Herald Republican/KPC Media Group will be hosting a public candidates debate for Angola’s race for mayor on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Angola residents are not only encouraged to attend, but also to submit questions in advance for panelists to pose to the candidates. The debate will be held in Fabiani Theatre in the Rick and Vicki James University Center in the heart of the Trine University campus. The event runs from 6-8 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Mayoral candidates Richard Hickman, the incumbent Democratic mayor who has been in office since 2001, and Republican challenger Angola Common Councilman Joe Hysong have both agreed to the debate, which will follow a traditional format.
In addition to people being able to submit questions in advance, people in the audience on the night of the event will also be allowed to submit questions for possible inclusion.
In addition to the premier Angola race, town council candidates from contested races in Hamilton and Orland have been invited to attend and present information about themselves and their campaigns. There aren’t any contested races for the Angola Common Council.
The debate is also going to be shown live on KPC’s YouTube channel, with students from Trine’s Christian Campus House providing the technical expertise for the broadcast.
Early voting for the Nov. 5, 2019 municipal general elections in Steuben County starts on Oct. 21.
Herald Republican Editor Mike Marturello said the debate is a way the local newspaper is working to help voters be informed about the people who are seeking office and what they believe in.
“We have seen a lot of interest in this cycle’s race for mayor in Angola and we thought we should provide this forum for the voters and the community at large to hear from these two candidates,” Marturello said. “There are many important issues in front of Angola government and we felt a debate would be the best way for people to hear directly from the candidates.”
Hickman is seeking his fifth full term in office after having first been appointed mayor to fill the vacancy left by the February 2001 death of Mayor Bill Selman. Hickman is facing Hysong, a downtown business owner and two-year veteran of the Angola Council.
The debate will feature approximately 45 minutes to an hour of head-to-head questions put to the two candidates. Topics will cover only local issues. KPC Media Group staff will moderate and pose questions to the candidates.
Candidates for town council offices have also been invited to participate in the event. These include candidates for the only contested races among the town elections. In Hamilton, incumbent Councilwoman Mary Vail, Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Lloyd Bartels for the at-large seat. In Orland, there are four candidates running for the three seats up for election. They include incumbents Lance Brodock and Robin Sears, Republicans, and Connie Boocher, Democrat. Former Councilman Kevin Kellet, Democrat, is also running.
Residents are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates. People can submit questions ahead of time by emailing them to Marturello at mmarturello@kpcmedia.com. Write “Debate” in the subject line. Deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Herald Republican will also be passing out note cards at the debate and attendees can jot down a question that will be considered by the moderating panel in real time.
