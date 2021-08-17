Three storms in two days across southern Michigan left nearly 80% of Branch County, Michigan, residents without power and on the road to Steuben County looking for relief.
The storm also left neighboring Michigan counties, St. Joseph, Hillsdale and Calhoun without power.
Reports issued by Branch County’s two main electrical suppliers — Coldwater Board of Public Utilities and Consumers Energy — it has taken an additional three crews from Ohio and one from a neighboring county in Michigan, to restore power to its customers. All but roughly 25% of Consumers Energy customers, as of Monday morning, have power. Coldwater utilities customers were restored by Saturday.
With limited retail stores stocking generators in the area, many Branch County residents looked south to Steuben County seeking help. In addition, companies that supply propane and gasoline were without power and couldn’t supply local customers.
Hello, Steuben County.
Social media sites, including Facebook, immediately lit up with those affected asking for direction to the nearest generator-stocked retailer.
Calhoun County, Michigan, resident Kyle Avery posted a picture of a generator on Facebook with the following description: “Anyone need a generator menards (sic) in Angola has these for 750 with an 11% rebate.”
The stores in Angola were ready.
“When I saw the storms that were coming, I immediately contacted my distribution center and they restocked the truck that was coming to me to include items our customers would need once they hit,” said Angola Rural King Manager Bobby Wehbe.
Wehbe said the store sold 30 generators it had stocked onsite within hours and another 24 it special ordered within 24 hours.
“The truck didn’t arrive until 10 p.m. but my team stayed until almost 11:30 p.m. to make sure all the customers who paid for their generator got their generator,” said Wehbe. “I didn’t even have to ask them because we follow Rural King’s four Core Values and take care of our customers.”
Charles Wright, store manager of Baker’s Propane in Fremont, said it got a little crazy with 30 to 40 tickets being printed for refills the day after the storms hit.
“Many of our customers need their tanks and generators filled, right away,” said Wright. “It was mostly from our regulars, we serve as far north as the Colon-Menden (Michigan) area.”
One of the company’s Michigan employees had to set up shop in Fremont because of the power situation back home.
