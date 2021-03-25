ANGOLA — It’s the perfect location for a meat market, so says Mr. Meatz owner Tony Ruby of his new shop, 1890 W. Maumee St., Angola.
The shop is located in the old Bakers Acres building across from Tri-State Line-X, next to Gay’s Hops and Schnapps.
The Prairie Heights graduate has always known the butcher shop and deli business, falling in love with it when he started working around meat as a teenager. Its a business he’s been involved in for more than a decade already.
“At first, I didn’t even know the different cuts, types of meat, anything,” he said. “Looking where I started to where I am today, it’s totally amazing.”
After 10 years in the business, he decided it was time to open his own shop, so that’s what he did when opening Mr. Meatz.
Among the selection in the shop are a number of fresh cut meats, deli meats and cheeses, specialty sauces, smoked meats and bratwurst, which Ruby said are a specialty.
He is also offering deli salads, local baked goods and has a new smoker due to be delivered later this spring.
“Eventually, we will have a retail room where people can make purchases by the case, by the piece, from packs,” he said.
Right now, the cases are being filled daily with a variety of cuts including different roasts, flavored brats, hamburger meat, deli meats and cheeses and more for customers to come pick and enjoy.
There is also a selection available of frozen foods and grocery items available including frozen meats, potatoes and seafood.
“I use local, top shelf meats,” Ruby said. “More is arriving all the time and we’re always adding to what we have and making new stuff.
He also plans to offer a line of smoked meats like ring bologna, snack sticks, jerky and smoked seafood.
When hunting season rolls back around, Ruby said they will be taking in deer to process for customers.
“We don’t combine multiple peoples deer,” he said. “We will process each person’s deer individually.”
Even the greenhouses on the property will be put to good use, Ruby said, as he plans to have them open and selling plants this growing season.
In the longer term, Ruby wants to eventually expand the business enough to put in a kill floor to do additional butchering and processing in house.
Mr. Meatz is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 667-8898, email mr.meats2021@gmail.com or find the shop on Facebook, facebook.com/MrMeatz2021.
