Three out of four counties in northeast Indiana are responding to the 2020 Census at rates higher than the national and state averages, a new report shows.
DeKalb, LaGrange and Noble counties all are running ahead of the national average of 52% and the Indiana average of 56%.
DeKalb County leads the way at 59.4%, slightly ahead of LaGrange’s 59% and Noble’s 56.6%, while Steuben County trails at 45.3%.
The numbers measure the rates of self-response to the census, before census-takers try to track down those who have not responded.
Final reminder postcards were scheduled to arrive during the past week at homes where people had not yet responded to the census.
Starting May 13, census takers are scheduled to visit every household that has not already responded to make sure they are counted. During that time, households can still respond online, by phone, or by mail.
None of the local counties has yet matched its self-response rate for the 2010 census. Final self-response rates 10 years ago were led by 70.6% in DeKalb County, with Noble and LaGrange not far behind. Steuben showed only a 55.9% rate in 2010.
The U.S. Census Bureau also is reporting response rates for individual cities and towns. Garrett and Shipshewana lead the communities in this corner of the state, with 61.3% and 60.2%, respectively.
The region’s smaller towns tend to show the lowest rates of self-response, with several below 50% and even below 40%.
Most local residents are using the internet to respond to the census, but that’s not the case everywhere.
In Auburn, with the area’s third-best response rate of 59.8%, the report says 56.5% of residents responded by internet. That trend holds in Avilla, with a fourth-best response rate of 58.4%, including 54.8% by internet.
However, Shipshewana’s second-best rate of 60.2% includes only 26.9% by internet.
Noble County leaders last week issued a news release encouraging residents to respond to the census.
It said, “officials in Noble County want residents to know how important it is to respond to the 2020 Census survey and say now, not later, is the time.”
The release encouraged people to visit my2020census.gov to respond and for more information.
It added that while the county’s response rate is slightly higher than the national rate, “… local leaders want to see the rate continue to climb in order to reduce the number of in-person home visits that Census workers may need to make in the coming months.”
What Noble County said about the importance of being counted would apply to its neighboring counties, as well.
“Many of Noble County’s nonprofit organizations, businesses and governments are working around the clock to deliver aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, making the importance of conducting a complete census count more relevant than ever. The U.S. Census occurs just once every 10 years. It determines congressional apportionment and serves as a guideline for federal government agencies to distribute funding. Census data from 2010 is being used now to respond to the COVID-19 crisis,” the release said.“The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), for example, relies heavily on census data to determine where people are located and what their response should look like given a place’s population. They and other agencies use the data to send money for recovery efforts from all kinds of emergencies, from tornadoes and floods to health pandemics.”
The release added, “During the current public health crisis, census officials have pointed out that the 2020 Census data will be crucial for public health officials going forward. An inaccurate count could limit their ability to understand the spread of COVID-19 and which groups have been most affected by it, making it more difficult to stop future viruses from spreading.“There are plenty of other reasons to respond to the 2020 Census. Nearly everything that is funded by federal dollars is driven by census counts including school lunches, special education programs and student loans. Highways and bridges and other infrastructure projects are based, in part, on census data. So are some quality-of- life funding opportunities.”
It concluded, “For-profit businesses also use census data to decide where to open or expand a business, what kinds of products and services to bring to a community and even how much to pay workers. The U.S. Census Bureau also provides support tools to help businesses conduct market research and economic development organizations utilize data to make the case for new businesses to come to their region.”
