FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools has experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 and on Thursday held an apparent illegal meeting to discuss the issue.
Fremont Schools had two staff members and one student test positive for COVID-19 this week that resulted in some staff and students to be quarantined, said a statement by Superintendent Bill Stitt on the district’s Facebook page. Other students have been quarantined due to exposure at home.
This prompted the district to hold an executive session on Thursday at 6 p.m., a little more than six hours after to giving notice to the public and media. Indiana law requires 48 hours notice and it must tell the specific exception under the law that allows closed-door sessions. Fremont’s notice did not give a reason for the meeting as required by law.
While the public may have been shut out from hearing discussion on possible Fremont COVID-19 policy, by holding an alleged illegal meeting, the school could be setting itself up for legal exposure as it tries to set policy on COVID-19, said Steve Key, general counsel for the Hoosier State Press Association and an authority on Indiana’s public access laws.
“The unfortunate thing is the school board is also opening the door to have any action it takes connected to the illegal meeting challenged in court. For example, let’s say the school board follows up its COVID-19 discussion and issues a mask mandate for staff and students or requires that staff be vaccinated to continue their employment. A parent or staff member could take the school board to court for the violation of the Open Door Law and ask the judge to rule that the mask mandate or vaccination requirement be ruled null and void without having to address whether the school board action was the right decision in the medical circumstances,” Key said.
Luke Britt, Indiana’s public access counselor who was appointed by Gov. Mike Pence, said the law is very clear.
“The law does not provide for emergency executive sessions. There isn’t any subject matter under the permitted topics for an executive session which would qualify as ‘emergency’ as defined under the ODL. A code citation would be required regardless,” said Britt, who advises government officials and the public on Indiana’s public access laws and offers opinions on disputes over violations of the ODL and Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act.
There is a provision under Indiana law that allows for government entities to hold emergency meetings when there is a possible disruption government operations or health and safety is at risk. However, if such a meeting is called, it must be open to the public, and the 48-hour notice requirement is waived.
Stitt said there wasn’t any language in the section of the law discussing the emergency meeting provision that said it couldn’t be secret, which is why the board went ahead with the meeting.
“It doesn’t say we can’t,” Stitt said.
Britt and Key disagreed, pointing to the provision of the law that specifically defines circumstances when executive sessions may be held. Beyond that, the meeting notice didn’t meet requirements of the law because it didn’t specify why the meeting was being held. Only Stitt’s Facebook post elaborated on why the meeting was being held, but that doesn’t meet notice requirements under state law. The reason must be an actual Indiana Code citation.
“If the school board has to react to a health crisis, such as COVID-19, it is justified in calling an emergency meeting, but if it wants to have a closed-door meeting, it’s required to give notice of that executive session with reference to an Indiana statute that would allow them to shut the public out from attending that meeting. In this instance, it’s my understanding that no reference to statutory authority to hold this executive session has been given, which puts the school board in violation of the Open Door Law. I don’t know what provision of the code they would rely on to discuss (in secret) their plan to deal with COVID-19,” Key said.
Stitt said no decisions would be made at the meeting.
“Please understand our goal is to stay with in-person instruction as this is the best instruction for our students. We are also working on the best method of instruction for our quarantined students. Our students that are quarantined will not be left alone without help. We are all in this together!!!,” Stitt’s Facebook post said.
KPC Media Group Executive Editor Steve Garbacz expressed disappointment that Herald Republican reporters were shut out of the meeting, especially after the school had informed the newspaper it would be an open emergency session and invited them to attend.
“If Fremont administrators and school board members want to sit down to discuss COVID-19 policy, it should be done in public, where families can have input on decisions that will affect their students and households, not hidden behind closed doors,” Garbacz said. “But, even more importantly, it should be done legally, in accordance with Indiana’s Open Door Law.”
Initially, the newspaper was invited to attend the meeting. When a reporter for The Herald Republican, Christy Harris, went to enter the meeting, she was turned away and eventually the administration building was locked so no members of the public could attend. When asked about the meeting shortly after the notice went out at about noon, Stitt said that it was an error that it was called an executive session. Six hours later, he said it was an executive session. He also said the school’s attorney advised the board on the matter.
The Board of Trustees doesn’t meet again in regular session until Sept. 20.
