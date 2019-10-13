Every year, right about this time, state health care professionals begin urging people to get their annual flu shot.
Monday, I got mine.
Monday afternoon and evening, I had a headache and didn’t feel the best. Not horrible, but definitely not up to my usual standard.
Tuesday, I was feeling a little blah. Nothing major, just some aches and congestion. Typical weather-changing crud.
Many people would jump to the conclusion that, because I had a flu shot Monday and woke up sick Tuesday, my shot must have given me the flu.
I assure you, it did not give me the flu.
Flu shots help the body develop antibodies for protection from the flu. These antibodies help fight the flu virus if and when it does enter your body later on.
Flu shots can also help lessen the severity of the flu, should you still end up sick with it according to the Centers for Disease Control.
If you ask the Mayo Clinic, my symptoms could very well be a mild reaction to the shot. They could be side effects from my body producing the antibodies needed to fight the flu.
But my symptoms could also just be because of allergies, the common cold or any number of other respiratory ailments.
I’m a seasonal allergy sufferer and I’m allergic to animals.
I have three cats and a dog. Oh, and it’s allergy season. So my symptoms, most likely, are just my allergies going a little haywire.
It’s not the flu from the flu shot.
Because the flu shot contains an inactivated virus and cannot give you the flu.
Now, it can take a couple of weeks to build up immunity to the flu after receiving the shot. And it’s not fool-proof, so just because I got the shot doesn’t mean I absolutely won’t get the flu this season.
There are multiple strains of the flu, after all, and I could get one that’s not covered by my shot.
But I also have a toddler at home that goes to daycare (and he got his flu shot, too). I regularly work out in the public. I have a family member undergoing chemotherapy right now.
I don’t just get my flu shot for me. I get it for the people I will be around this flu season.
For the people with compromised immune systems. The ones too young to get the vaccine. Those that are allergic to a component so they can’t get the shot.
I get my flu shot because it’s worth protecting myself and those around me.
And it cannot give me the flu.
Now I’m not here to tell you that everyone has to get the flu shot. That’s a conversation for you and your doctor. I’m not a medical professional.
I’m just a mom that got the flu shot this year.
The shot that did not give me the flu.
