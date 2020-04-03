Monday, April 6
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1-4:30 p.m. Drainage board, 10 a.m. Call 668-4601 to be included in conference call.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 4 p.m. Pre-agenda meeting.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 8
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 10 a.m. Call 219-293-4381, ID 297 635 688#.
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, SWCD office, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 5 p.m. Special meeting by conference call; 712-770-5505, access code 269262#
Thursday, April 9
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 6 p.m. Call 574-232-4333, pin 9003
