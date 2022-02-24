WASHINGTON — Hoosier representatives in Congress reacted Thursday morning to Russia's declaration of war and invasion of neighboring Ukraine, calling for stiff response to Russian aggression but stopping short of advocating for U.S. military involvement.
Russian President Vladmir Putin declared a "special military operation," on the dubious claim that his military forces are supporting pro-Russian separatists groups under attack by Ukranian forces, despite there being no evidence of such.
Russia had previously annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, a capture not recognize by the United Nations, and in recent months had been building up a military presence on the borders of the Black Sea nation, a former Soviet state before the collapse of the U.S.S.R., with Ukraine declaring its independence in 1991.
Starting Thursday morning, Russian forces began shelling into Ukraine, launching one of the globe's most serious international security crises since World War II.
Indiana lawmakers on Capitol Hill took to various platforms on Thursday to condemn the attack on Ukraine and urge swift sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian Federation, Putin and his allies.
Republican Sen. Todd Young, a former U.S. Marine, took to Twitter and providing a lengthy thread in response to Thursday's aggression.
"Vladimir Putin is attacking the democratic, rules-based order that has benefitted [sic] countless Americans & millions around the globe since WW II. The US must stand with the Ukrainian people by immediately providing additional assistance, including military equipment and lethal aid," Young tweeted. "American strength and leadership in this moment is critical. The weak response from the United States following Russia’s previous invasions of Georgia and Crimea left Putin undeterred in his perverse ambition of rebuilding the Soviet Union. In the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine, the United States must be united and resolute. Sanctions announced earlier this week by @POTUS are a positive step, as are ongoing efforts to rally our NATO allies."
Young drew parallels to the Russo-Ukrainian situation and communist China's increasing pressure on its more liberal jurisdictional territories such as Taiwan.
"It is essential that America sends an unequivocal message: invading sovereign, democratic nations will never be tolerated," Young said.
Northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, had a shorter but similar sentiment to offer. Banks, who chairs the large GOP House Republican Study Committee, has also been a foreign policy hawk, primarily concerned with China but also wary of increasing aggression and aspirations out of Russia during his first three terms in office.
"I’m praying for the people of Ukraine. This unjust attack was completely avoidable and will have dire consequences," Banks tweeted Thursday. "Putin and his oligarch thugs must be expelled from any and all luxuries of the free world."
Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th, a Ukrainian native and the first U.S. Representative born in a former Soviet state, tweeted her prayers to her birth nation Thursday from Israel.
"By the will of God or coincidence, our congressional delegation happened to be in Israel this week, so my thoughts & prayers for the strong & resilient Ukrainian people are coming from the Holy Land," Spartz said. "The USA & the world will be with you but most importantly - MAY GOD BE WITH YOU!"
