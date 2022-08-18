EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is being republished to correct the outcome of the council's vote.
ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council during its last meeting Monday made a rare move of not agreeing with the favorable recommendation from the Plan Commission to rezone 38.98 acres of land located at the northern end of Hetzler Court.
The council voted 3-2 against the rezone, with council members Dave Martin and Dave Olson voting yes and Kathy Armstrong, Gary Crum and Jerry McDermid voting no.
Residents came to the Plan Commission's earlier meeting and to Monday's Common Council meeting to express their disappointment with the plans to rezone the area adjacent to their properties that was zoned residential to parks and recreations.
They suggested that the rezoning would cause increased noise and traffic that would eventually cause the decrease of their property value.
“When you put your life savings into a home, we hoped that not only it would hold its value, but also increase its value, not decrease,” said Ed Malove, the resident of the neighboring area.
The residents also suggested that rezoning would make it difficult to increase the number of the residential units in the city and to attract more residents needed for the city workforce development as well as it would cause deterioration to the Buck Lake water quality due to the alleged camp runoff and sewer water dump to the lake.
Buck Lake owner Marvin Baker said the quality of the water in the lake is already tested daily by Sandhill Environmental, and that he had already installed proper infrastructure in the ground and planned to hook up Buck Lake Ranch as well.
Baker also said that he understood the concerns of the residents, but he paid a premium for his property, and he was informed that that area was zoned commercial and industrial, not residential.
“I understand the concerns but with paying the premium on commercial industrial, and everyone here says it’s multifamily residential, we’ve been given no documentation saying otherwise,” he said.
Baker’s real estate broker, Sandy Hagen, said that Baker already started to bring new people to Angola who would have never come if not for Hippie Magic Fest that took place last weekend.
“He is dedicated to making things better,” said Hagen.
Some council members suggested that the rezoning of the property did not give immediate permission to Baker to bring travel trailers and mobile homes, and that additional collaboration with the city would be required should he decide to do so.
However, other council members said that although there would be other checks and balances down the road to ensure the rights of the adjacent property owners, they would still prefer to pay attention to the neighbors’ concerns now.
