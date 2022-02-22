ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council went on record as being against a measure moving through the Legislature that could potentially hamper the city's ability to collect business personal property taxes.
The Indiana Legislature proposed change to the depreciation floor and other aspects of Indiana’s business personal property tax as a priority in its 2022 agenda.
Numerous communities in the region have adopted resolutions against the measure, as did Angola on Monday.
The effort, promoted by AIM, a statewide advocacy group representing Indiana cities and towns, is seeking to get lawmakers to rethink a change to how business personal property — equipment — is taxed going forward.
Currently, Indiana law allows companies to factor in depreciation in the value of their equipment over time, but maintains a floor of 30% for that equipment regardless of how old it is.
In House Bill 1002, which passed out of the Indiana House and contains various tax cuts amounting to about $1 billion in revenue per year, that floor would be removed, effectively allowing businesses to depreciate the value of their equipment to nothing over time.
The problem from the local government standpoint is that if that floor is removed and old equipment can depreciate in value to zero, that will remove a source of tax revenue needed to support services.
Angola opposed all legislation that contemplates eliminating any portion of the personal property tax without permanent full replacement guaranteed by the state.
Angola would lose an estimated $1.04 million in tax revenues if passed.
The Tax Foundation 2022 Date Business Tax Climate Index lists Indiana as No. 1 ranking for property tax as well as consistently ranking in the tops states with an attractive business tax climate.
Mayor Richard Hickman anticipates the measure landing in court, if it is approved.
In other business, a facade grant agreement with building owner Austin Budreau/ASB Real Estate, was approved for $5,000 for a property at 400 W. Maumee St.
Under the program, property owners must match the grant dollar for dollar. Budreau currently rents out the space in the building with an active 2-year contract. His State Farm Insurance business is directly to the west of the property.
