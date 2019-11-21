ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners and its Courthouse Study Committee agreed Thursday that the location for an addition to the historic Steuben County Courthouse should be the courtyard, the green space just east of the 1867 structure.
The committee is going to put out a request for proposals to engineering firms to come up with a plan for a new structure that would be in what essentially the only greenspace left off the immediate Public Square.
Commissioners felt this was the only alternative after plans to close off Gale Street to add on to the back of the Courthouse were shot down earlier this fall by the Angola Common Council as a reflection of constituent disapproval.
"I see the consensus here is that is what we're going to do," Board of Commissioners President Ron Smith said.
"I'm pleased to see we're stepping forward here," said Steuben County Councilman Ken Shelton, a member of the Courthouse Committee.
The current plan would make use of the current Courthouse while adding on toward the east. The project is being done in order to solve a number of shortcomings in the current structure that's on the National Historic Register, including not meeting Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, a lack of space for court personnel, space and ADA considerations in the courtrooms themselves and numerous security concerns.
Angola Mayor Dick Hickman attended the meeting seeing that the project is right in the heart of the city and impacts the downtown, which is designated as a historic preservation district. In addition, representatives of Indiana Landmarks were also on hand because of the historic district and to offer their expertise as the county moves forward.
Smith said it would be nice if the city would be able to offer some financial assistance and Hickman pointed out that Angola is under contract with Indiana Landmarks and is offering their advice as part of that arrangement.
He also quipped, "We'll stay out of your way as much as we can."
After it was decided with little discussion that the courtyard would be the targeted space for the addition, officials made a variety of comments on things like design, parking, security and the like.
"That's what we have engineering firms for. Let's not run off into the weeds and do their job for them," said Commissioner Lynne Liechty.
Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee pushed for underground parking that would provide secure parking for judges and other court personnel. There also was talk about having a possible tunnel to connect with the Steuben County Jail. Most agreed the building should resemble the design of the current facility, which is a scaled-down replica of Boston's famous Faneuil Hall.
While officials are being mindful of not harming the historic integrity of the Courthouse or the historic district, the plan would seem to go up against Angola's Downtown 20/20 plan that was adopted in 2008. In that document, which in part led to the multimillion-dollar downtown revitalization project, it focused on the courtyard remaining green.
"The park adjacent to the Courthouse is currently underutilized and could be a great 'urban nature center.' Respecting the history is critical, yet redesigning the space could be a valuable part of a downtown revitalization program in Angola," the downtown revitalization master plan said.
Officials said the courtyard offered a best-case scenario of being able to build a new structure without dealing with much in the way of utilities relocation. Sanitary sewer and storm sewer lines run through the park underground. Along the south perimeter there are fiber optic cables. In the northeast corner there is a rain garden that handles storm water runoff for the east side of the Courthouse and businesses in the southeast quadrant in the Public Square and East Maumee Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.