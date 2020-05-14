ANGOLA — Alex Mendez is happy that one of his children is going to remain in Angola.
That’s because the Decatur artist’s “Whole Hearted” sculpture that has graced the northeast quadrant of the Public Square the past year is going to end up with a permanent home at the YMCA of Steuben County.
The popular art piece was purchased by First Federal Savings Bank of Angola for permanent placement at the YMCA.
“I’m glad it’s staying, this being Angola’s first year,” for a sculpture installation, said Mendez.
“We thought it was kind of a neat thing to do,” said Sandy Sanborn, a member of the First Federal board who helped coordinate the purchase.
Mendez refers to his work as a child because it was an art piece that was totally of his creation. It was not a commission, so the idea was his all alone.
“Public art like this, they are our children. They are our own. They’re not a commission, they’re our own ideas,” Mendez said as he prepared to unbolt the work that downtown folks said was possibly the most photographed piece of the four that were installed on the Public Square last summer. Four other smaller pieces were installed on West Maumee Street in the fall.
“I’m glad it was received very well. That’s always validating,” Mendez said. “That was my intent.”
The metal heart was mounted on a shaft that allowed it to rotate. Mendez said he hoped people would move the piece around and interact with it.
Joe Hysong, a co-owner of businesses on the northeast quadrant, said he witnessed numerous people, particularly couples, taking photos of the steel heart throughout the year.
“I myself am a romantic. I’m a sap for love,” Mendez said.
Ironically, the piece didn’t react to the elements as Mendez intended. He had hoped that the metal would rust, symbolizing the stages of a relationship.
“I wanted it to rust. The idea of love is its brand new and shiny and we’re all excited. After a while, that shiny rubs off, then you have to work at it,” he said. “It grows. It keeps changing.”
He said much art is the same way.
“That’s the thing about art. It keeps changing. It’s unexpected,” Mendez said.
Mendez took his heart back to his shop in Decatur that he shares with his brother, Gregory, who also had a piece in the current installation that will come completely down in the coming weeks to make way for new art that will grace the Public Square for the coming year.
Mendez said he had some touch up to do on the heart before taking it to the YMCA where it will have its permanent home.
The other works are expected to be removed from the downtown by the first week of June, said Maria Davis, Angola downtown services coordinator.
This year’s installation will be held on June 26. A reception planned for the event has been canceled due to COVID-19, Davis said.
Mendez said he knows many of the artists whose works have been selected — his brother will return — and they represent a quality group who should be providing excellent works to enjoy for the coming year.
Other works that remain for the time being are for sale. Purchases have to be arranged with the artists.
