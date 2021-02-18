Local law enforcement arrest 4
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrested made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and Thursday.
• Shanna Ketcham, 54, of the 900 block of C.R. 300E, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Isaiah M. Landis, 22, of the 1200 block of Cutter Avenue, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Kassandra M. Maggert, 32, of the 1400 block of Shire Drive, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony visiting a common nuisance and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Ian W. Scroggs, 28, of the 300 block of North Crest Drive, arrested on North Wayne Street on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
