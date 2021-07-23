Eight people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and Friday. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Veronica J. Brown, 49, of the 100 block of South Hudson Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Toledo Street at Abbott Drive, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Bram K. Hawley, 43, of the 300 block of Bater Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Laura K. Howard, 34, of the 5100 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor arrest warrant.
• Wesley D. Judd, 62, of the 3900 block of Shady Side Road, arrested on Lane 345 Crooked Lake on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated.
• Seth M. McDowell, 21, of the 300 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested in the 4900 block of North C.R. 450W on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Anthony D. Miller, 26, of the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street, arrested in the 400 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and misdemeanor battery.
• Thomas A. Sitts, 21, of the 5100 block of West C.R. 400N, Orland, arrested at the jail on an outstanding warrant.
• Sue E. Wood, 42, of the 6300 block of South Bird Lake Road, Osseo, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
