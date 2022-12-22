ANGOLA — Emergency personnel throughout Steuben County are preparing for the worst with the storm that was supposed to impact the county overnight and into Friday.
Lee Greenamyer, Steuben County’s Emergency Management director, said planning has gone on throughout the day Thursday with County Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and the Steuben County Highway Department to prepare for the storm.
“Obviously there is going to be some winter weather coming our way and it’s going to be impactful,” Greenamyer said Thursday afternoon.
The county was placed under a Code Yellow travel advisory at 4 p.m.
This lowest level of local travel advisory means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
Greenamyer said officials will continue to monitor the weather to see if more restrictions must be placed on travel.
The National Weather Service Northern Indiana is calling for snow, blowing snow and dangerous wind chills. Total snow accumulations of 4-8 inches are predicted. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph could also occur with this system, with the winter storm warning set to expire at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Greenamyer said if people need to check on local information, they should call 211. People are asked not to call 911 unless it is truly an emergency.
Warming centers have been established with local businesses, but they will only be open as long as the businesses are open.
With the Christmas holiday fast approaching, Greenamyer said, this will limit local warming centers.
He suggested staying with family or friends if at all possible.
“The best thing that we can do is shelter with family and friends,” Greenamyer said. “Believe me. We are taking the threat of the cold weather very serious.”
The low Friday is expected to be 2 degrees below zero. The high is only 5 degrees.
Temperatures will start rising on Saturday, but they will remain in the single digits. Sunday the highs will be in the teens.
People are also urged to go to the state’s 211 website for information. It is at IN211.org. This will contain a list of warming centers.
“Stay home, stay safe,” Greenamyer said.
