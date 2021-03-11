ANGOLA — The Angola Fire Department is looking to add a new fire engine to its fleet of safety and rescue vehicles, one that will replace a truck that has served Angola-area residents for more than 20 years.
The Angola Common Council is set to vote on Monday to approve a contract between the city and South Haven, Mich.-based Spencer Manufacturing Inc. for a new pumper tanker with a $693,909 price tag.
The truck, a 2021 Spencer Pumper Tanker model, will utilize a Spartan Metrostar chassis and all-polypropylene body built in Fort Wayne. It will seat up to five firefighters and include an 1,800-gallon water tank.
If approved, the purchase will be the second new truck acquisition for the Angola Fire Department in under a year. Last September, the department placed an order with Spencer Manufacturing for a 4,000-gallon tanker truck that will be delivered in May.
“It’s going to be a game changer,” Angola Fire Chief T. R. Hagerty said about having the two new fire apparatuses in the near future. “Having the ability to roll out the door with 4,000 gallons of water capacity is going to change our rural response plan considerably.”
“That means if we call Fremont for mutual aid, together we could have up to 8,000 to 10,000 gallons of water for the initial response depending on how the response falls.”
Having an adequate water supply is paramount for effective fire control, Angola Assistant Fire Chief Bill Harter explained.
“Aside from the apparatus, there are two main things you need to fight a fire: people and water,” he said. “Water is the most important.”
According to the contract, Spencer Manufacturing will have the new pumper tanker completed and delivered within 395 days, although there are exemptions for production delays caused by COVID-19.
The city of Angola will foot the entire bill for the new truck; it had received $300,000 from Pleasant Township for the tanker truck it purchased last September under a joint fire protection plan.
After several years of discussion, Angola and Pleasant Township inked a fire protection agreement last July that will remain in place through 2030. Under the agreement, Pleasant Township will pay Angola for fire protection services at a rate based on net assessed valuation.
In 2021 the agreement calls for $571,000 to go to Angola, which will increase to $696,000 next year.
At the time, Pleasant Township had also expressed a desire to see the Angola Fire Department stage equipment closer to the Lakes James and Crooked Lake communities.
That’s still the goal, Hagerty said Friday.
“We would definitely like to do that in the future, but I can’t say when. Manpower is the biggest factor, and manpower is expensive.”
The Angola Fire Department responded to 1,640 calls in 2020, and averages between 5-7 calls a day. The agency currently has a fleet of three engines, one ladder truck, one grass rig and three command vehicles.
