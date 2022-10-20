BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Take a trip back in time to the roaring ‘20s this weekend and see flappers, bootleggers and some high-class chaos as the Prairie Heights High School theater troupe puts on its fall musical, George and Ira Gershwin’s “Nice Work if You Can Get It.”
Based in the prohibition era, “Nice Work if You Can Get It” pokes fun at the high-class snobbery surrounding the continued prohibition of alcohol in New York society.
Show director Corrine Reed said digging into such an outgoing, vibrant show has been so much fun for her team and her talented student actors.
“We wanted something that would challenge them,” Reed said. “This show definitely does that with the technical dancing, the music and the acting that is very different than shows we’ve done in the recent past. I couldn’t have done it without the students being ready and willing to step it up and put the work in.”
And work they have, as the troupe has put this full-length musical together in just seven weeks.
“For other shows this size, we’ve had to double up practices almost every night,” said Reed.
However, for this show, double practices were few and far between, with the students instead working during their nights and weekends at home, during breaks at school, and any other chances they got.
Both student leads, Jimmy Winter and Billie Bendix, are played by cast members new to leading roles, but who are excited to take on the challenges.
Lane Connett (Winter) is making his theatrical debut with this show, but said he knows he’s up to the task. Reed said she and musical director Kayli Savage had been trying to convince Connett to try theater for years. Connett is now a senior.
“I am enjoying theater, and love it so much that I’m definitely going to do shows the rest of my senior year,” Connett said. “The people here are great, I love them, and I’m glad I decided to take on the role this time.”
Also in her leading role debut is Emily Dorris as Billie Bendix, though Dorris is no stranger to the Prairie Heights stage. A leading role wasn’t on Dorris’s radar initially, but when Reed asked her to take the role, she accepted the challenge.
“Mrs. Reed asked me if I would take the bigger role, asking if I trusted her,” said Dorris. “I said 'I do trust you,' and accepted the role.”
Dorris initially wasn’t sure she wanted a large role, let alone one with a lot of physical comedy and some romance. However, Reed said Dorris has spectacularly stepped up, making Billie her own and really taking on the persona of a feisty 1920s bootlegger.
Tickets to the show can be bought online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67858 for $8 presale or at the door for $10. There is a slight processing fee for online ticket purchases.
Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
