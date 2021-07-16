Police arrest four people Thursday and Friday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and Friday. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Autumn K. Deck, 27, of the 6400 block of South Bird Lake Road, Osseo, Michigan, arrested at the jail on felony charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
• Elias Diaz-Gomez, 25, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested on Mill Street at McKinley Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Melissa K. Parsons, 43, of the 200 block of Spencerville Street, Hicksville, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Beau M. Siler, 37, of the 100 block of South Lincoln Street, Bronson, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 600W, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
