Six people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Wednesday by law enforcement officers. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney.
• Donald E. Hammons, 44, of the 3400 block of Converse Roselm, Fort Wennings, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of felony burglary, felony robbery and felony theft of a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor theft.
• Dillon M. McLaughlin, 26, of the 4600 block of South Sandman Drive, Pleasant Lake, arrested on C.R. 300E at Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the past 10 years.
• Matthew M. Miller, 29, of the 800 block of S. C.R. 750W, arrested on C.R. 150W at C.R. 300S, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Lindsay M. Risner, 23, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging two counts of felony contempt of court.
• Dustin L. Smith, 28, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Heather D. Thorndyke, 46, of the 6400 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
