ANGOLA — Take a rest, Auburn. The fall automobile craze has officially made its way to Angola.
Hundreds of classic cars swarmed Public Square Wednesday afternoon and eveng as Cruise to the Monument returned to downtown Angola after a 2020 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vintage cruise-in came in on the heels of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, which took over Auburn for Labor Day weekend, and was greatly welcomed by drivers and spectators alike who have been waiting two years for its comeback.
“Three years ago we had 300 cars. Two years ago we had 409. We’ll probably push 450 cars at least,” said Kevin Butts, the cruise-in’s parking director.
Butts is a Fort Wayne native who retired seven years ago from the Allen County Highway Department and often finds himself in the Angola area volunteering for various city events, such as Cruise to the Monument and the Angola Arts Festival.
This was Butts’ third year volunteering for Cruise to the Monument. Despite event parking not beginning until 4 p.m., Butts arrived bright and early in the morning to begin setting up and helping those drivers who were eager to make sure they had a spot.
“It’s logistics and making sure that everything is set in place, from the barricades to where vendors are going to be at,” Butts said. “They don’t want to wait. They want their favorite spots.”
The event officially started at 5 p.m. and featured various local business sponsors, such as Lakeland Internet, Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Mitchell’s Clothing and Tuxedos, Touch of Lace, Allen & Latriealle Wheat, Farmers State Bank, Trine University, Shelton Investigations and Buck Lake Ranch.
Areas along U.S. 20 and S.R. 127 near the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument were closed off to regular traffic for the cruise-in, which allowed spectators plenty of room to observe the hundreds of different vehicles and visit the various vendors and downtown businesses that were present.
Cruise to the Monument has steadily grown larger since it began seven years ago and certainly followed the same upward trend this year, but thanks to Butts and the rest of the volunteers’ hard work, downtown was lit up all evening with a smiling crowd and cars shining in the sun.
“Everybody relaxing and having fun is good to see,” Butts said. “I love Angola.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.