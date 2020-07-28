BUTLER — A woman suffered an injury when a semi tractor hit her car Wednesday at 11:50 a.m. north of Butler, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lydia Rivera, 63, of Hamilton, complained of pain in her left side. An ambulance took her to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn for treatment.
A police report said Rivera was driving a 2002 Ford Focus southbound on C.R. 61. Timothy Rinehold, 52, of Waterloo was driving a 1993 International semi westbound on C.R. 16. Rinehold told police he stopped for a stop sign at C.R. 61, looked both ways, did not see a vehicle coming and proceeded into the intersection. His truck hit Rivera’s car in the rear driver’s side.
The collision caused $1,000 in estimated damage to the semi, and Rivera’s car was a total loss, police said.
