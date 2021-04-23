ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees made it clear this week they are prepared to hire an interim superintendent, if needed, to replace current Superintendent Brent Wilson after June 30.
But Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee will ultimately weigh in next month on whether the public school district can go that route or if they will have to wait until Wilson’s contract termination lawsuit is decided first.
That’s because Wilson, through his attorney, Linda Pence, filed a motion seeking a preliminary injunction against the school corporation on March 19 that would enjoin the board from searching for or hiring a replacement superintendent until his case, which is set for a July jury trial, is adjudicated. Fee has scheduled a hearing on the motion for a preliminary injunction for May 26.
In Wilson’s legal brief filed in support of the motion for the preliminary injunction and hearing, he argues that because he is asking the court to compel MSD to honor the terms of the contract, an injunction is necessary to stop the district from ending his employment after June 30.
MSD, however, in response, argues that its relationship with Wilson has become “untenable.” Because Wilson can seek financial remedy, it argues, he doesn’t need continued employment and forcing MSD to retain him would be detrimental to the school district.
MSD’s Board of Trustees maintains that Wilson’s contract expires June 30 and that the school district didn’t do anything improper in 2016 when it removed an automatic rollover provision in the contract that would have kept extending it in five-year increments.
In the March 19 brief, Wilson’s legal counsel summarizes the superintendent’s position on the board’s 2016 actions, alleging: “Certain new Board Members were unhappy with the terms of the Contract, not Dr. Wilson’s performance, and embarked on a scheme to unilaterally and unlawfully undermine and change the terms of the Contract.”
The dispute over Wilson’s contract is set to be decided by a jury in July unless both parties are able to reach a settlement through mediation before then.
Fee has already ordered mediation, but the two sides have met twice and so far have not been able to come to satisfactory terms.
The upcoming hearing, May 26, comes as a growing number of former MSD staff members and Angola-area residents are speaking out against the current board for its handling of the legal dispute.
Former Angola Middle School principal Bill Church told the board it needed to “clean up your act” during Tuesday’s board meeting, saying taxpayers wouldn’t be inclined to put up with the board’s continued divisions and infighting.
Then, on Thursday, an MSD staff member provided The Herald Republican with photos of an unsigned letter that she said she found in a teachers’ lounge, which was broadly critical of the school board. A MSD administrator confirmed the authenticity of the letter Friday morning, and said it also was sent to MSD’s Central Office but had been making its way around to each of the district’s schools.
In the letter, titled “MSD of Steuben County School Board a regular show of Slapstick Revenge and Keystone Kops,” the anonymous author urges Steuben County residents to pay attention to the board’s recent actions.
“Your longtime, outstanding team of leaders, educators and support staff have been hijacked by an unlawful short list of accusatory, irresponsible and reckless individuals,” the letter reads. “It appears your board members are willing to spend your dollars on investigations, attorney costs, smear campaigns and months of innuendo without evidence, instead of doing the business of furthering students’, staff and stakeholders’ goals of creating well-educated and successful young adults, in well maintained buildings.”
The letter goes on to knock the board for violating Indiana’s Open Door Law, which it did according to an opinion from the state’s Public Access Counselor’s Office, and questions why it appears that some board members show up to meetings already knowing how they will vote on certain agenda items while other board members appear to be wholly uniformed on those items.
One of the allegations in Wilson’s other pending lawsuit, in which he is suing the school district for alleged Open Door Law violations, is that board members have routinely met outside of public meetings to discuss district business that, by law, must take place in a public meeting.
One of the exhibits included with Wilson’s complaint is a copy of a 2017 message board member Brad Gardner sent, where he said “I am willing to host a few different meetings of 3s at my place,” an apparent effort to skirt the ODL. Meeting in groups of three in order to not reach a quorum could end up leading to a violation of the ODL’s section forbidding what it calls serial meetings that are specifically conducted to skirt the law.
The unsigned letter also references a motion Gardner made at the district’s March 16 board meeting to have the board look into unspecified allegations of misconduct against an employee, a vague statement which former MSD teacher Jerry McDermid decried Tuesday as having a chilling effect on the district’s employees.
“If your board has evidence of unlawful actions of personnel, they should call the police,” the letter reads. “Until then, Steuben County might consider demanding a few board member resignations before they drive your corporation into the referendum club with attorney’s costs and continued illegal conduct.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.