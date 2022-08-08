CLEAR LAKE — A Fort Wayne teenager was in stable condition Monday in a Fort Wayne hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle around Clear Lake on Saturday, said a news release from Clear Lake Town Marshal Chris Emerick.
Shortly after 3 p.m., Luke D. Gleave, 16, reportedly failed to stop his bicycle at the intersection of West Clear Lake Drive and C.R. 700E, riding into the path of a 2012 Chevrolet Cruz being driven by Joshua C. Presley, 36, Angola.
Presley was northbound on C.R. 700E, approaching the intersection with West Clear Lake Drive when Gleave rode out into the intersection and into the path of the Cruz, said the news release.
Gleave was initially treated at the scene by members of Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and Fremont Fire Rescue before being flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center by Samaritan helicopter with head, back and arm injuries. As of Monday morning, Gleave is listed in stable condition.
The weather was clear and road surface was dry at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County EMS, Fremont Fire Rescue and Parkview Samaritan helicopter assisted the Clear Lake Police Department at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.