ANGOLA — The Steuben County Republican Party will close out the year with its December breakfast on Saturday that will feature prizes and a well-known Republican in Indiana.
The breakfast will be held starting at 8 a.m. at The Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St.
There will be door prizes that have been donated by local elected officials.
The guest speaker will be a former deputy press secretary for President George W. Bush, Pete Seat.
Seat currently is a vice president with Bose Public Affairs Group, Indianapolis. He was a candidate for Indiana treasurer in this year's Republican state convention.
Seat has appeared as a guest on numerous network and cable television shows regarding politics.
Seat was previously the executive director of strategic communications and talent development at the Indiana Republican Party; communications director on the historic 106-day gubernatorial campaign of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb; senior project manager at Hathaway Strategies, where he provided messaging development and management strategies to corporate and political clients.
In addition, he was communications director for the Indiana Republican Party, where his messaging strategy resulted in over $2.5 million in earned media coverage for campaigns and candidates.
He served as communications director for former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats’ victorious 2010 U.S. Senate campaign.
While deputy press secretary to Bush, Seat worked alongside press secretaries Tony Snow and Dana Perino and logged thousands of miles aboard Air Force One.
He is a huge baseball fan, a collector of presidential autographs and is a graduate of the University of Arizona.
The next breakfast to start the new year will be on Jan. 7.
