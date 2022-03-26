ANGOLA — Indiana and local travel professionals are working to bring visitors to the Hoosier state and concentrate visitation in northeast Indiana as travelers possibly reduce the length of their trips this summer due to higher gasoline prices.
Indiana tourism officials have been looking at travel data and are working to try to attract visitors of the Hoosier state in their marketing efforts.
Information provided by the Indiana Destination Development Corp. indicates travelers are going to stay close to home due to gas prices.
“While the increase cost of gas could impact travel decisions,” said David Holt, COO and chief of staff for the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, “IDDC will market in regional states to make them aware of the destinations in the Hoosier State.”
The latest Longwoods International tracking study of American travelers says rising gas prices has greatly influenced their travel plans. A third of travelers say they will reduce the number of trips they make and a similar percentage say they will choose destinations close to home.
In the study, on March 16, 38% said gas prices will influence their travel plans, up from 29% on March 2.
In Steuben County, with its 101 lakes, Pokagon State Park and small town charm, reservations are already starting to fill for the summer months, said June Julien, executive director of the Steuben County Tourism Bureau.
“We anticipate that people will once again be staying closer to home. Campgrounds are already turning people away for summer weekends and several hotels have shared that holiday weekends are full. More visitors will come from Fort Wayne than Indianapolis, for example,” Julien said.
Like Steuben County, Noble County attracts visitors due to its natural environment and various attractions.
“Yes, with gas prices rising, we do anticipate a higher foot traffic at our local B&B’s, campgrounds and our top attractions. Tri-state area travelers have a beautiful natural landscape in their own backyard,” said Grace Caswell, executive director of the Noble County Convention and Visitor Bureau.
While LaGrange County has its fair share of lakes, it also offers the Amish appeal.
“While the gas prices are certainly going to have some impact, we’re expecting to see a busy year similar to last year. This will be both local and out of town vacationers. Even during our shoulder season, we’ve had a lot of overnight guests to Shipshewana to go shopping, watch live entertainment, eat great food, and have Amish experiences,” said Marc Dunker, marketing manager with the LaGrange County Convention and Visitor Bureau. “Our guests have been coming from within the state as well as neighboring states. We’ve noticed an increase in traffic on all of the unseasonably sunny 70-degree weather we’ve had in March. People are wanting to get out and explore.”
Julien and Dunker both point to Longwoods International data as positive signs for this year’s summer travel season.
“Based on their research, many people are planning on road tripping this summer—and it’s one of the primary methods of travel. A lot of road trips are heavily weighed on visiting friends and family. The data suggests that 27% are choosing to drive and 16% are choosing rural destinations,” Dunker said.
Julien pointed out the data also says 90% of American travelers plan to go somewhere in the next six months.
She said this possibly will reflect other times when gas prices were high.
“We saw an increase in visitation in 2008 when gas prices were high. We anticipate that people will once again be staying closer to home,” Julien said.
Caswell agrees and also shares optimism for the coming season.
“While higher than desired gas prices are unfortunately a factor for many this spring and summer, it doesn’t mean residents and visitors won’t have fun and make lasting memories,” she said.
In addition to people visiting to be with family and friends, northeast Indiana offers a variety of festivals. Seemingly every weekend there is something to do in each of the four counties when communities celebrate for a variety of reasons.
LaGrange County has Mayfest coming soon, with a variety of events, such as human-powered buggy races. Steuben County, also in May, will be celebrating with its first-ever donut festival, celebrating the Angola and Lake James Tom’s Donuts stores as the “Donut Capital of the World.” Angola Main Street is coordinating the festival with Todd Saylor of Tom’s Donuts.
Other favorites include Marshmallow Days in Noble County, Angola Balloons Aloft and the always popular the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival in DeKalb County.
In addition, the Blue Gate Theater in LaGrange and the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts at Trine University in Angola are bringing in affordable national entertainment throughout the year, providing even more reasons to visit northeast Indiana, no matter what the price of gas.
