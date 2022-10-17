FORT WAYNE — Trine University is now accepting applications and has extended the deadline for Fall 2023 applications to its Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology program to March 1.
Currently located at Trine University’s Dupont Education Center, 9910 Dupont Circle Drive East, Fort Wayne, Trine’s MS-SLP program focuses on clinical training, interprofessional collaboration and evidence-based practice. Students apply their knowledge in clinical practicum experiences and demonstrate professional and leadership skills through service learning experiences.
As with all Trine University programs, MS-SLP students benefit from personalized attention from dedicated faculty, thanks to small class sizes. Trine’s strong network of clinical affiliations in and around the Fort Wayne area offers diverse clinical experiences to students.
The program’s facilities include an extensive Augmentative Alternative Communication equipment lab for evaluation and intervention, and an in-house speech-language clinic to begin earning practicum hours during the first semester. Trine students also have access to state-of-the-art equipment for assessment, new intervention materials, and a toys and games library.
The program is part of Trine University’s College of Health Professions, allowing for increased inter-professional opportunities with Trine students in other areas including physical therapy, physician assistant studies and surgical technology.
For more information or to apply, visit trine.edu/slp.
Trine announced plans to launch a Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology program in 2018 as part of a broader strategy to expand its health sciences programs in Fort Wayne under the university’s College of Health Professions.
The graduate program will join Trine’s existing Doctor of Physical Therapy, Master of Physician Assistant Studies and Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology, which are based at the university’s Health Sciences Education Center on the Parkview Randallia campus, as well as its online RN-to-BSN and Master of Science in Nursing.
