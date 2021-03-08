Seven people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Drew M. Brosey, 19, of the 800 block of Cora Lane, Fremont, arrested at the intersection of Williams and East Maumee streets, on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Miguel E. Carranza, 37, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, arrested in the 200 block of East Gilmore Street on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Dallas P. Hicks, 32, of the 200 block of Green Wood Drive, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Cortnee S. McCormick, 32, of the 600 block of Lanes Drive, Jonesville, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 near the 355 mile marker, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Tocarra F. McIlvain, 34, of the 5500 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging five counts of failure to appear in court.
• Ryan M. Rice, 32, of Lane 201 Lake George, Fremont, arrested on Bay View Road at C.R. 300W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kurt M. Schmidt, 35, of the 400 block of South Washington Street, arrested on C.R. 500S at Bellefontaine Road, arrested on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving.
