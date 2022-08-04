ANGOLA — Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from other departments ended up catching a fleeing suspect in a corn field after a chase early Tuesday morning, said a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
It all started when a deputy tried to stop a small motorcycle without working lights on C.R. 500S near C.R. 225W at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The driver of the motorcycle, Austin Ray German, 23, Hudson, fled at a high rate of speed when the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren. A short chase ensued then German left the road and drove into a field in the 2700 block of West C.R. 500S.
Additional police responded to the area and a perimeter was set up in an attempt to contain German.
After a nearly three-hour search that employed the use of the Sheriff’s Office drone, Sheriff’s K-9 and the Angola Police Department K-9, German was taken into custody near the intersection of Ozark Street and West Street in Pleasant Lake by an Indiana State Police trooper.
German was booked into the Steuben County Jail on one count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.
Additionally, German had an active arrest warrant out of Steuben County for a probation violation. German remains held on the resisting law enforcement allegation in lieu of a $3,000 bail and is being held without bond on the probation violation pending German’s next court appearance.
German’s next court appearance is Aug. 15 in Steuben Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing on a Level 6 felony charge of theft of a firearm.
All totaled, beyond charges stemming from Tuesday’s incident, German has seven other cases against him dating to March 2021. Of those cases, four are felony cases and three are misdemeanors.
Tuesday’s incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and additional charges may be sought, the news release said.
In addition to Angola Police and Indiana State Police, the Ashley-Hudson Police also assisted.
