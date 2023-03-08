ANGOLA — Mama’s Place invites customers to see their design updates that make the restaurant even cozier.
The interior walls of the restaurant have been repainted, and new design accessories were introduced. Despite ongoing renovation, the restaurant is open to the public.
“It’s still in progress, and hopefully within the next month it will be finished,” said April Wolschleger, owner, in February.
She said that their renovation started in January, but the main restaurant hall is finished. They have been working on it on Mondays when the facility is closed to customers. All their staff volunteered their time to come and help with the renovation.
In addition to the design changes, Mama’s Place has come up with some new menu options.
“We are also re-doing our menu a little bit and adding some new items,” said Wolschleger.
Some of the menu updates that she came up with are homemade mac and cheese, cinnamon rolls, and new lunch specials that will be served daily.
Mama’s Place chef Audrey Shatto added that all of their new items are developed from scratch by Wolschleger. She said that they manage to keep prices low as they also cook everything from scratch. Their most popular menu items are consistently skillets and biscuits and gravy.
“We just stick with what we’ve been doing,” said Shatto. “Consistency is the key.”
Judging by the number of customers that Mama’s Place receives per week, which is about 5,000, the guests agree with Shatto. A lot of them come here regularly.
Barbie Ward said that she loves the place because it has good food, good atmosphere and good people.
Sue Brigle said she and her husband come here a few times a week, and they have always loved the atmosphere, and even before the renovation it looked fresh. They also appreciate polite service and pleasant servers and the fact that it is one of the least expensive places to go.
“We enjoy it,” said Brigle. “It’s always our first choice for breakfast here in Angola.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.