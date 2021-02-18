AHSLEY — “Everything’s changed.”
That’s how Kent Caston, the new executive director for the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District describes his new responsibilities following his Jan. 1 promotion, which saw the 44-year-old move from field operations into a management role.
Caston has big shoes to fill in taking over for Steve Christman, his predecessor who served as the NISWMD director for almost three decades.
Fortunately, Caston says, what he doesn’t know he’ll be able to learn from Christman, who is still more than ready to offer up advice when needed.
“He’s got 27 years of knowledge to convey,” Caston said, adding that he’s picked up the phone numerous times in his first few weeks as executive director to ask Christman a question.
But with a background in field operations, Caston has done a little bit of everything at the multi-county agency, which is tasked by the state with reduce the amount of solid waste hitting landfills in LaGrange, Steuben, Noble and DeKalb Counties by employing waste-reduction strategies and programs like recycling and composting.
One of his first moves as director is going to be extending the hours of availability for the household hazardous waste drop off and recycling program at NISWMD’s Ashley facility, located at 2320 W. C.R. 800S (located on State Road 4, one mile east of I-69).
Currently, the facility only accepts items from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, but that’s not enough for Caston’s liking. Soon, they’ll also accept drop-offs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
“We want to make it more convenient for people,” he said, explaining why the district is adding additional hours.
Right now, the district is employing a number of COVID-19 precautions, Caston said, something that will continue until the situation in the four-county area improves.
At one point last year the district actually had to shut down for a while, but now it’s back open with additional measures to ensure health and safety.
Members of the public who arrive at the facility to drop off hazardous waste are instructed to remain in their vehicles and are still not allowed to enter the offices, and NISWMD staff wear face masks when interacting with the public.
Caston says when things return to normal, he’s hoping to bring back an educational component to the NISWMD’s community outreach, saying he feels like some people in the area still aren’t aware of the many resources the agency offers.
“One thing I’ve learned since the district opened up in 1991 is that a lot of people still don’t know about us,” he said, speculating that maybe the district doesn’t advertise well enough and could improve in that area.
But the customers who do know about the district tend to really use its services.
“We do have some customers who use our services all the time,” he said, “and we’re always trying to get the word out.”
For more information on the NISWMD and its various recycling programs you can visit niswmd.org.
