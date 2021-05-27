Photo caption contained incorrect information
Due to a reporter’s error, a photo caption about the solo recital being performed today by Angola High School senior Zane Davidson was incorrect in Saturday’s edition. The story contained the correct information.
Zane will be performing a senior solo recital in percussion. He also will be joined by a few friends to do a couple ensemble performances in the event being held in the high school auditorium starting at 6 p.m.
The Herald Republican regrets the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.