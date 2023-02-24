ANGOLA — A Steuben County 4-H junior leader has organized a peanut butter and jelly drive this month.
Tami Mosier, 4-H Extension educator in Steuben County, said high school freshman Katie Ridenour volunteered to lead the drive in Steuben County throughout February, which is also widely known as the month of love.
“We went with the theme “We Go Together Like Peanut Butter and Jelly,” said Mosier.
She said that peanut butter and jelly had become their target because it is the easiest meal that a child who is home alone can create to feed themselves. It is also a simple meal for the families that are food insecure that has some protein content.
“We are collecting peanut butter and jelly at the Purdue Extension Office through the end of February,” said Mosier.
Ridenour said the drive started in December. She volunteered to set it up because she wanted to do some community service. She said since the event started a lot of people brought in jars of peanut butter and jelly.
“It’s just a peanut butter and jelly drive to help kids have dinner, and it’s just an easy meal,” said Ridenour.
She said that she did not know exactly how many people donated, but they have had a good turnout so far, and the organizers are looking to collect as much as possible to have more food for the people in need.
“The more stuff the more people we will be able to help,” said Ridenour. “And we are just hoping to grow.”
After the drive is finished on the last day of February Steuben County 4-H will donate the collected items to a food bank in Angola, said Ridenour. She said that her role in organizing the drive was to get everything set up.
“I am in charge,” said Ridenour.
She said that for this drive she sent our fliers so that more people learned about the drive, and that the drive was one of many various events that the Steuben County 4-H Program was doing every month.
“I really like helping other people, and I feel like it would definitely help multiple kids in our community, and families that might not be able to provide for themselves,” said Ridenour.
Ridenour said she is also a participant of other 4-H programs, such as arts and crafts, but tries to keep it simple overall. She also is involved in cattle, which helps raise money through the annual 4-H Fair auction.
Ridenour said that it will help her earn money for college.
“I will feed them and raise them until July or August, and then they go to an auction, and I will get money provided by 4-H, and it helps to go to college, so that I can have enough money to go to college,” she said.
