ANGOLA — Six 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar finalists have been selected by the Steuben County Community Foundation.
After reviewing 23 highly competitive applications from the schools serving Steuben County, the committee named six finalists to continue with the four-step selection process.
The 2023 Steuben County Lilly Scholar will receive a full tuition scholarship and a $900 annual book stipend to attend an Indiana College. The winner will be announced in December.
Students Madison Dailey, Avery Knox, Kameron Marple, Jacqueline Miller, Krystalyn Mullin and Lauren Teeple met Monday in preparation for phase two of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application process, which included an interview success workshop and an impromptu essay.
The last step for these young community leaders will include an interview with the selection committee and a presentation of their personal portfolio.
Here are the finalists:
• Angola High School senior Madison Dailey plans to attend Ball State University to study nursing.
• Angola High School senior Avery Knox plans to attend Butler University to study biology/pre-med.
• Angola High School senior Kameron Marple plans to attend Indiana University to study biochemistry.
• Angola High School senior Jacqueline Miller plans to attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to study electrical or computer engineering.
• Hamilton High School senior Krystalyn Mullin plans to attend Butler University to study criminology.
• Fremont High School senior Lauren Teeple is undecided on her college choice but plans to study education and psychology.
“SCCF is honored to facilitate the administration of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program in Steuben County in order to nominate a student who exemplifies both high academic ability and extra-curricular achievements,” said Jacqui Gentile, program officer.
The Steuben County Lilly Scholar recipient will be selected by Independent Colleges of Indiana, the state-side administrator of the program and announced in mid-December. The Foundation awards a $2,500 Circle of Friends scholarship to the other five finalists.
The scholarships are the result of a statewide Lilly Endowment initiative to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
There are 147 scholarships awarded statewide; the number awarded in each county is based on population. Steuben County is eligible to nominate one student for this award.
