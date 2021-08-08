AVILLA — Not enough cooks in the kitchen means there’ll be no breakfast Monday morning at St. James Restaurant. The restaurant announced the change earlier this week.
“We love that you love our breakfast. Unfortunately due to a kitchen staffing shortage we must shorten our hours which means we will no longer be open for breakfast starting Aug. 9. Our new opening time will be 11 a.m. ... Thank you for your loyalty and we hope to be fully operational ASAP.”
St. James isn’t alone in being forced to make changes to its meal service, as restaurants, fast food joints and other eateries around northeast Indiana face a similar problem to many other businesses — finding workers has become increasingly difficult.
With unemployment already extremely low and thousands of jobs still open, businesses are having to furiously fight for every worker available and food service is one of the sectors, not just locally but nationally too, struggling to compete.
St. James owner Todd Carteaux hopes that the breakfast suspension is only temporary, just until he can hire an additional cook. He plans to reopen for breakfast again just as soon as he finds a cook — or a couple of them
“It broke my heart,” Carteaux said Thursday. “We have a great staff now and I don’t want them to have burnout.”
Carteaux is looking out for both his staff and his customers in seeking more cooks for the kitchen. A typical morning crew is seven people, he said. A lack of cooks means more stress for the crew in preparing meals for customers, who have to wait longer to get their food.
“You can’t have your guests suffer. I didn’t want to stress my existing staff, either,” he said.
Carteaux said his existing staff is excellent, working together and getting along well with each other. He wants to keep it that way to avoid losing valuable employees.
So what are the perks of being part of the kitchen crew at a fine dining restaurant like St. James?
Carteaux is looking for someone who loves to cook, and cooks with passion. The right candidate will also have a set of cooking and food prep skills.
“We are a big family, and a second family to each other,” he said.
It’s not a question of no one applying for the jobs there. Carteaux said he get applications, but then the person just doesn’t show up for work. He suspects that people who are receiving unemployment benefits are using the application to fulfill their job-seeking requirements.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development suspended requirements of documentation of job searches in 2020 for benefit recipients because of the pandemic. The department has reinstated the requirement in 2021. As of the final week of July, Noble County had just 160 people still on unemployment out of a total workforce of more than 24,000.
Tammy Frost, owner of the family-style restaurant T&R Junction in Garrett, closed her doors May 31 because she couldn’t hire enough staff to operate.
She took the summer off and just reopened Aug. 4, even though she doesn’t have enough staff to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Right now, she needs cooks, wait staff and cashiers.
“We still need six to eight employees,” Frost said.
She had already adjusted her restaurant’s hours in 2020 in response to COVID-19. This time, she cut back on the days the restaurant is open — Tuesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant is closed Sunday and Monday.
Frost thinks the labor shortage is due to people just not wanting to work, but acknowledges that broad assumptions may be wrong.
“People have different circumstances,” she said.
Frost has been in the restaurant industry for more than 35 years. She worked as a cook for most of that time before taking the reins of ownership for her own place. She owned the Northway Inn in Auburn for six years and has owned T&R Junction, formerly the Railroad Inn, in Garrett for four years.
She said she’s seen many changes in the restaurant business in that time, but current labor shortage has brought new, unwelcome challenges. Even the stream of employee applications has dried up.
“I used to get 20 applications a week,” Frost said. “Now I can’t get applications even though I upped my pay scale.”
Frost has her application form posted on her Facebook page and website, but she also welcomes prospective employees to stop in at the North Peters Street restaurant and talk to her about opportunities there.
Frost said several factors have played into the lack of workers in the restaurant business, starting with the way the Indiana Department of Workforce Development processes claims for unemployment benefits. Massive delays, and backlogs from the sheer numbers of people who applied during the pandemic are still being resolved for some of her employees, Frost said.
The repeated stimulus checks and the moratorium on rent payments played right into the hands of employees who aren’t financially savvy or who lack the skills for long-term planning, Frost said.
She said this type of restaurant employee saw the stimulus check as a windfall and the moratorium as an excuse to not pay rent, without thinking about the consequences of that spending. Many restaurant workers had budgeting issues long before the pandemic hit, though.
“They quit when they didn’t have to pay rent,” Frost said. “They bought video games with their stimulus checks, but didn’t pay rent.”
The lack of work ethic in employees is another unwelcome change that Frost has seen in the years she’s been in business. Employees don’t show up for shifts, the first day on the job, or even the interview. They don’t feel an obligation to be punctual or to dress appropriately for the job, she said. Sometimes they quit in the middle of a shift, often with no notice.
“I wish the work ethic was better. Kids used to have chores to do at home and learned responsibility,” she said. “Kids helped with dinner and helped with the dishes, good skills for a restaurant.”
Frost said the worker shortage affects more than labor — it also affects the supply chain that serves the restaurant industry. She can’t add foods to the menu because factories are behind in production due to a lack of employees and ingredients.
“Schmucker’s is only making two flavors of jelly,” Frost said. “I can’t get saltine crackers. And I need a bigger variety of seafood.”
Despite all the hassles, Frost said the restaurant industry is a good career. The perks?
“The customers,” she said. “You get to know your customers and the people you work with. We’re all family.”
Kelsey Gorsuch made the leap from waitress to restaurant owner just recently, opening her Sylvan Shores Diner in Rome City over the July 4 weekend. She admits that the labor shortage has added to her worries about taking a risk with new business. She currently has a staff of 12, mostly people that she’s worked with at a previous job, and that works during the week.
“It has been a struggle to find people,” she said Friday. “We need to find weekend help. We closed a couple of Saturdays. We are serving breakfast and lunch for now, and will add dinner when we have a full staff.”
“It’s frustrating, but we are doing well enough.”
She’s already got “the regulars” coming in for breakfast in the month she’s been open in Rome City. She’d like to add more cooks and kitchen help before she adds dinner to her menu.
Gorsuch’s head waitress, Faith Wagner, said she enjoys restaurant work because she isn’t the kind of person who could “sit at a desk all day.” She said the perks of her job include spending time with great co-workers, conversations with great customers and a great work environment.
Gorsuch is optimistic about her new venture and believes it will succeed. She’s had good social media reviews and repeat visits from Rome City customers.
