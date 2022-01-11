ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County has a larger line-up of meetings than usual today as the district will review current happenings as well as new officers and 2022 financial plans.
At 5:30 p.m., the MSD K-5 Building Corporation Board of Directors will meet to deliberate on officer elections and the approval of a supplemental contract of lease that would go towards funding MSD projects.
Baker and Tilly, MSD’s municipal advisor, will provide funding data and explain the financial implications of the proposed projects for which the contract would apply.
The Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m.
The agenda includes election of officers and appointment of positions including treasurer, assistant treasurer, school board attorney and qualified publisher.
The board will also adopt a meeting schedule for the coming year and discuss board member salaries.
In 2021, the district paid $34,557 total for the school board. Members earned $2,000 plus $112 per regular meeting and $62 per executive session that they attended.
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Schauna Relue will provide an update on details concerning the Angola High School Career Fair, which is set for Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The fair will take place 1-6 p.m. at the high school, with student attendance hours 1-3 p.m. and community attendance hours 3:30-6 p.m.
The district seeks to provide students with more opportunities for work-based learning through job shadowing and internships and help them towards futures catered to their goals.
There are 32 businesses already committed to the Career Fair and recruitment is on-going. For those interested in learning more or joining the fair, complete a brief survey at bit.ly/3nylKF1.
The Board of Finance meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
The agenda includes election of officers and various end-of-year reports, including revenue, expenditure and transfers.
There will also be an annual investment report as well as a financial condition report.
All meetings will take place in the boardroom of the F.K. McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.