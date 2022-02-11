Angola Kids League Inc. has purchased The Bush, 1400 N. Wayne St., from where it stages its highly profitable bingo game. The Kids League finances its youth baseball and softball league with a bingo game that grossed $2.525 million in the fiscal year ending June 30, 1996, said the Indiana Department of Revenue.
